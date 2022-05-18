Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Expands By 28.1%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,802,000 after purchasing an additional 687,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 151,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 266,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. 673,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,353. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.