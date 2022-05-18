Short Interest in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Drops By 20.9%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 23,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,309,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

