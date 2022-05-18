Short Interest in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rises By 29.4%

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,900 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 161.9% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

PLUS traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.98. 162,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.24. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75.

About ePlus (Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

