Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Rises By 27.4%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 127,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FAT Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the third quarter worth $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter worth $112,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,020. The company has a market cap of $101.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

FAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About FAT Brands (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.