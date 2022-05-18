Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Rises By 28.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDIV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NASDAQ DDIV opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

