Short Interest in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Declines By 16.6%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 10,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 82,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,945. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.