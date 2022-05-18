Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Expands By 32.3%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FLXT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 143,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexpoint Sensor Systems (FLXT)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.