Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Expands By 32.3%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FLXT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 143,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

