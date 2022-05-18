Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Decreases By 17.1%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at $592,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $3,106,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. 25.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

