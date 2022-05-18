Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Declines By 18.5%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after buying an additional 1,035,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $15,717,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $12,330,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

GNL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 986,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,066.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

