Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Expands By 25.7%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. Global X E-commerce ETF has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $34.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000.

