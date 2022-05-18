Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Expands By 30.3%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 680,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,403. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.