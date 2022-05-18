Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Decreases By 23.5%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,800 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the April 15th total of 1,039,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 274.1 days.
Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 971. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $92.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
