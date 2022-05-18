Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Declines By 25.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IOR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors (Get Rating)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

