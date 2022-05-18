Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Decreases By 18.5%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 94,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,861. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $207.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

