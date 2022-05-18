Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Drops By 16.7%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,800 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 802,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.9% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IMKTA stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.61. 8,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,778. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.50%.

About Ingles Markets (Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.