Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Drops By 22.5%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.52. 52,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $153.69 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period.

