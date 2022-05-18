Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Increases By 33.3%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 312,986 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VVR opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

