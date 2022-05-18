Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Expands By 20.0%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of JUGRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,158. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
