Short Interest in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Decreases By 24.2%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRAY opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

