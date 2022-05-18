Short Interest in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Drops By 26.5%

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

MMP traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. 1,197,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

