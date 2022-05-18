Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Decreases By 17.7%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE MFV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0418 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.