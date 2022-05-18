Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Decreases By 17.7%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
NYSE MFV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0418 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Special Value Trust (MFV)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.