Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expands By 31.0%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

MNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

MNPR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,518. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monopar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.