Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Expands By 25.0%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 166,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NATR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 92,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,243. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter.

NATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products (Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.