Short Interest in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Rises By 31.8%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter worth $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,891. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

