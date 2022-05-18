Short Interest in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Declines By 21.8%

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Shares of NBN traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $305.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.