Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Rises By 21.6%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,727. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
