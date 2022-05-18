Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Drops By 17.6%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PEBK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. 568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

