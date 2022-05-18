Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Rises By 24.2%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 564,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China ( OTCMKTS:PNGAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.44 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

