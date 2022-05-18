Short Interest in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expands By 29.8%

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the April 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 230,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after buying an additional 169,996 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.50. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

