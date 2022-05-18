Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Declines By 19.9%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 512,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of SRTS stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 1,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.52. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 62.07% and a return on equity of 31.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,056 shares of company stock worth $1,227,218 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $6,066,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 61.4% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 122,988 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

