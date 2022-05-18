Short Interest in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Grows By 27.9%

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SCPAF remained flat at $$2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (Get Rating)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

