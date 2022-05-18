Short Interest in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Expands By 35.2%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 15th total of 895,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 504.6% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 271,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 103.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 82.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,542 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBTX opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

SBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

