Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Grows By 32.7%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SKHHY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. 60,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,131. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

