Short Interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Decreases By 25.1%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 655,800 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the April 15th total of 875,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 1,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 122.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 183,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 101,031 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming (Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.