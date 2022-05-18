Short Interest in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Increases By 27.4%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.85.

TBK traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.53. 2,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

