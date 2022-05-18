Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Decreases By 23.3%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 736,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Strydonck Gerald E. Van acquired 20,000 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vaccinex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,627,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vaccinex by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

