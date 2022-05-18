Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Grows By 36.4%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:WHG opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.