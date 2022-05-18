Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Grows By 36.4%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:WHG opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

