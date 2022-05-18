SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 4,111 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $51,716.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,609.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SIBN opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SI-BONE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in SI-BONE by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SI-BONE by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.