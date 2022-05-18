SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Large Volume Increase

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 19,004 shares.The stock last traded at $7.10 and had previously closed at $7.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
