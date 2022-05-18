Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.70

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 57770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,762. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

