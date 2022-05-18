Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY remained flat at $$19.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. Signify has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $35.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signify from €55.00 ($57.29) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Signify (Get Rating)

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.