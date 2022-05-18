Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of SVLKF stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Silver Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.
