Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Trading Down 11.6%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) traded down 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.61. 4,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.
Sincerity Applied Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINC)
