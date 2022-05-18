Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.10.

OMIC opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a current ratio of 35.87. The firm has a market cap of $227.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 870.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 573,205 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

