Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 237,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 174,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIOX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 788,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,938. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

