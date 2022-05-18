Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Shares of BLCN opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.