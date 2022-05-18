Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$28.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.88. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.40 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.13.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

