Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. 834,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,948. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $929.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,125,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,801,000 after acquiring an additional 52,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,938,000 after acquiring an additional 124,718 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,175,000 after acquiring an additional 289,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.