SmartMesh (SMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,110.00

SmartMesh (SMT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $12,110.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,487.31 or 1.00109997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00105103 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

