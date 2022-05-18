Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Smartsheet traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 27996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,561 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Smartsheet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

